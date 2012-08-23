Is Connecticut REALLY the Land of Steady Habits?

10TH ANNIVERSARY ISSUE!

In the Fall 2012—10th anniversary—issue, we explore whether Connecticut deserves its reputation as “The Land of Steady Habits.” We wondered where this reputation came from, what it means, and why we’re still saddled with it!

It turns out to be a fascinating story. Order the Fall 2012 back issue and decide for yourself!

As always, we turned to state historian Walt Woodward to kick off the discussion. His column—which appears in each issue—comes up with some surprising ways in which Land of Steady Habits has been applied to Connecticut since it first came into use more than two centuries ago.

We take a look at why it took us 156 years to adopt a state constitution (in 1818; we relied on the royal charter of 1662 in the meantime), which political party and old Connecticut families had a lock on state office until then, and who finally knocked them out of power and voted in the state constitution.

That may sound like we deserve the reputation as the Land of Steady Habits, but then you’ll read about how Bridgeport elected a socialist mayor in the 1930s—and then reelected him 11 times! The issue takes a look at the immigration story of French Canadians, the steady evolution of a Connecticut business that has been family-owned since 1836, why we’re one of the few states without county government, and more! Subscribe now to receive this issue or order the issue online.

Each issue of Connecticut Explored reveals something new about our state. Whether you’ve lived here your whole life, are new to the state, or now live elsewhere, you’ll deepen your appreciation of Connecticut’s unique and fascinating history. These Connecticut stories cannot be found anywhere else!

What’s up next? The winter issue will mark the 150th anniversary of the Emancipation Proclamation (a follow-up to our special spring 2011 issue commemorating the 150th anniversary of the Civil War) and will include stories of the quest for freedom by African Americans in the state; the Spring 2013 issue explores historic preservation here, and next summer we’ll offer stories appropriate for the season—on travel and adventure in Connecticut history.

I invite you to join me by subscribing. Our readers are lifelong learners and avid “Connecticutophiles.” Readers have told us they value:

“The unique material presented in each issue! You just don’t find that anywhere else,” and “The human stories that have made our state what it is today.” One new subscriber recently told me, “It makes you proud to be from Connecticut!”

Begin your exploration of Connecticut history today. You’ll enjoy one good story after another!

Elizabeth Normen

Publisher