Life and Adventures of Venture, a Native of Africa

by Gene Leach WINTER 2012/13

Born in West Africa around 1729, Venture Smith was no more than seven when he was seized and sold into slavery in Rhode Island. Traded from master to master, and sold from an owner in Rhode Island to one in Connecticut in 1754, Venture married, had children, and ceaselessly strived to attain his freedom. When his last owner permitted him to hire himself out and keep part of his earnings, Venture labored ferociously for five years before “buying” himself in 1765. In freedom his prodigious energy and entrepreneurial zeal gained him a good deal of property, the respect of many neighbors, and finally the chance, in accord with his “earnest desire,” to record his story. With a schoolteacher serving as scribe (Venture was illiterate) and the New London Bee as publisher, Venture’s Narrative of his African origins, his bondage, his self-emancipation, and the uses he made of his liberty appeared in 1798. It is an extremely rare document, one of the earliest of all American slave narratives and one of very few accounts left by an American slave born in Africa. All told, five Connecticut slaves published their stories; Venture’s Narrative preceded the others by several decades.

Venture’s son Cuff fought in the Revolutionary War, a striking fact he omitted from his Narrative. There was bad blood between father and son, but the omission also suggests the Revolution’s irrelevance to Venture. By his own efforts he secured freedom for himself, his family, and several other black people many years before the Revolution spurred the Connecticut Assembly to initiate a long process of gradual emancipation in 1784. When Venture died in 1805 several hundred people remained enslaved in Connecticut, and some Connecticans continued to profit from the odious trade. The Narrative makes no argument for abolition because the abolitionist movement—which sponsored the great majority of later slave narratives—did not yet exist when Venture spoke out. He felt, and was, on his own.

Exile and virtue unrewarded are the binding themes of the life Venture recounts. His native good character and passion to improve himself, which he credits to his African heritage, were things that Americans professed to love, yet he spent almost half his American sojourn in bondage. But by publishing his Narrative Venture Smith got the last word. Most readers would have preferred a saga of his adventures only. Anti-slavery advocates would have wanted more moralizing, more propaganda. Venture produced instead a work more precious because more true, a “Life” with its “griefs and pains” defiantly left in.