Lilac Girls: Meet the Author June 10, 2017

Join author Martha Hall Kelly & special guests at our partner Connecticut Landmarks’s Bellamy-Ferriday House & Garden in Bethlehem, the former summer home of Caroline Ferriday. (Read our story about Caroline Ferriday, “A Godmother to Ravensbrück Survivors” HERE.)

New York Times Best Seller Lilac Girls is based on the true story of New York socialite Caroline Ferriday who championed Ravensbrück Concentration Camp survivors known as Rabbits. This acclaimed debut novel reveals a story of love, redemption & terrible secrets that were hidden for decades.

1 – 3 pm: Lilac Girls Tour, Lilac Walk, author visit & book signing ($35)

3 – 5 pm: French Inspired Reception & Author Presentation ($55)

Both Sessions: $75; Patron Ticket: $125

For more information call 860.247.8996 x 23 or reserve HERE.

Proceeds benefit Connecticut Landmarks’s Bellamy-Ferriday House & Garden.

Limited availability. Purchase tickets by Fri., June 2nd.