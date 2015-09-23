Lunch with Monet

It has been a most beautiful day. We took the train about 8 o’clock, went to Vernon & drove over to Monet’s – some two miles – arriving about half past ten. We went through a door in the wall that sur- rounded a cluster of buildings – small ones to the right – stables & sheds – down a pair of steps into a beautiful garden – large & beautifully cultivated as the wonderful amount & variety of flowers testi- fied. Going along a walk a little distance to the left we met Mr. Monet coming to meet us – the house is to the left but a short distance backed up against the road & facing the garden & the south – a fine exposure – We entered at the side from the garden a large studio – Simply a large window at the end & smaller at side – There the Cathedrals were exposed on easels – two pictures on each & others stand- ing about 7 which were afterwards exhibited – The room is about 18 x 40 feet – We entered at the side – it is high – has strips running around from which pictures, or more properly sketches, were hung entirely covering the side walls – When I went into the Garden later I saw the house was long , quite long & that the studio occupied in height the two stories of the balance of the house. 3 or 4 of the cathedrals were interesting, fine , a number of them like pictures in any of his series – we would not care for. Monet & G had a business talk. G said M said he has spent 3 years over these pictures & was going to have 15000 frs for them (-$3000) that he wouldn’t be paid for his time at less price – He is “on to it” that dealers have an agreement to stand out against his price & says he will get it or box them up – I don’t know how they will come out – I would like two of them – don’t know which one of the two. We were invited to lunch. The dining room is lovely – a symphony in yellows – from lemon on the moldings – so high it looked like gilt – to yellow salmon body color – yellow curtain – yellow chairs – Lots of wood work in room & ceiling. Madame Monet – fine appearing woman – 3 single daughters in – salmon pink & white dresses, the son in law – Butler [painter Theodore Butler]& his wife Mrs B. in beautiful light low tone green dress – All made fine color effect. Monet had light coat & trousers – Cotton or linen – in blue & white – fine – indistinct – A loose soft shirt in lilac with white spots – ruffled front & cuffs – all simple – easy – top boots – with leather strap buckled around below the knee to keep them from slipping down. Just the boots he wears in the fields & garden. The lunch was fine nicely served by butler. We then walked in garden & over the road at foot of garden into an aquatic garden – water lilies – rushes &c – Monet is chief gardener himself – he has two men. Butler – who is American told me he, Monet, was up at half past four in the morning – either painting or at his flowers – it’s one or the other pretty much all the time – I will just say Monet’s dining room & hall are just hung full of Japanese prints in quiet little frames – everything is nicely kept up about the house & grounds – Monet strikes you as sturdy & strong in physique & intellect – a fine soft-brown eye – one that sees everything – A lovely smile – a clever man – you wouldn’t take him for an artist – more like a business man turned from town to country – .