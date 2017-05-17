BACK ISSUES – FALL 2013

Fall 2013 VOLUME 11/ NUMBER 4
SUBSCRIBE NOW
IN THIS ISSUE: Our New Connecticans > Bringing Their Fishing Tradition to Stonington > From Wartime Internment to Resettlement > What Led to the Pequot War > The Irish Define Domestic Service
BUY CURRENT ISSUE ONLINE
Table of Contents
9 Hog River Journal
10 Letters, etc.
13 From the State Historian: Immigrants All… [Read it Here] By Walter W. Woodward
14 Wartime Relocation Brings Japanese Americans East [Read it Here]
Interned Americans start a new life in Connecticut. By Cathy J. Schlund-Vials
20 Exploring and Uncovering the Pequot War [Read it Here]
The arrival of the British leads to conflict. By Kevin McBride and Laurie Pasteryak Lamarre
26 Connecticut’s Irish Domestics [READ it Here]
Making their way as “living out girls.” By Neil Hogan
32 Southern Blacks Transform Connecticut [Read it Here]
The great migration had an impact, too. By Stacey Close
38 “They came here as fishermen…” [Read it Here]
The story of the Portuguese in Stonington. By Fred Calabretta
44 Site Lines: Russian Village By Stacey Vairo
46 Preserving Culture Through the Arts: Connecticut Cultural Heritage Arts Program
By Elizabeth J. Normen
47 Destination: The Ethnic Heritage Center By Mary M. Donohue
48 Scottish Heritage Up Close: Scotland’s Highland Games By Hannah Camden
50 From the Desk of Stuart Parnes, Connecticut Humanities
52 Spotlight: Events & News from Partner Organizations
57 Afterword