BACK ISSUES – MAY/JUN/JUL 2004

MAY/JUN/JUL 2004
VOLUME 2 / NUMBER 3
IN THIS ISSUE: ALL IN A DAY’S WORK
Capitol Avenue’s Manufacturing Might
Children Bring Home the Bacon
Communist Labor Activists Agitate
Working Center Stage
SPECIAL SECTION: BUSHNELL PARK’S 150TH
On the cover:
Bird’s-eye view of Hartford, 1864, showing Sharp’s Rifle Manufacturing Co., the Hog River, Bushnell Park and, in the background the march of church steeples up Main Street.
|Letter from the Publisher:
|Letters, etc.
|Child Labor (Sample article)
By Gene Leach and Nancy O. Albert
|Hartford Labor Militants Fight the Spanish Civil War. (Sample Article)
By Susan Pennybacker and Paul Kershaw
|The Miracle on Capital Avenue. (Sample Article)
By Ellsworth S. Grant
|From Fields to Footlights.
By Christopher Baker
|re: Collections
A piece of silk tells of the richly textured fabric of mill town life. (Sample Article)
By Mary Dunne
|Shoebox Archives
Born into slavery in Connecticut, James Mars put pen to paper and proved a prescient commentator on issues of equality, racial privilege, faith, and citizenship.
By Wm. Frank Mitchell
|Destination:
Luddy/Taylor Connecticut Valley Tobacco Museum.The tools and tales of the area’s cigar tobacco industry.
By Cynthia Cormier
|Soapbox
Hartford’s future prospects depend on its past as the star of the industrial age.
By Bill Hosley
|Afterword
More on Connecticut’s imperiled state museums, visiting vintage gardens, and Elizabeth Park’s centennial.
|SPECIAL SECTION Bushnell Park Celebrates 150 years