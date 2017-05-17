Connecticut Explored
BACK ISSUES – MAY/JUN/JUL 2004

MAY/JUN/JUL 2004
VOLUME 2 / NUMBER 3
IN THIS ISSUE: ALL IN A DAY’S WORK

Capitol Avenue’s Manufacturing Might

Children Bring Home the Bacon

Communist Labor Activists Agitate

Working Center Stage

SPECIAL SECTION: BUSHNELL PARK’S 150TH

On the cover:

Bird’s-eye view of Hartford, 1864, showing Sharp’s Rifle Manufacturing Co., the Hog River, Bushnell Park and, in the background the march of church steeples up Main Street.

Contents
pg 7 Letter from the Publisher:
pg 8 Letters, etc.
pg 12 Child Labor (Sample article)
By Gene Leach and Nancy O. Albert
pg 18 Hartford Labor Militants Fight the Spanish Civil War. (Sample Article)
By Susan Pennybacker and Paul Kershaw
pg 25 The Miracle on Capital Avenue. (Sample Article)
By Ellsworth S. Grant
pg 30 From Fields to Footlights.
By Christopher Baker
pg 36 re: Collections
A piece of silk tells of the richly textured fabric of mill town life. (Sample Article)
By Mary Dunne
pg 38 Shoebox Archives
Born into slavery in Connecticut, James Mars put pen to paper and proved a prescient commentator on issues of equality, racial privilege, faith, and citizenship.
By Wm. Frank Mitchell
pg 40 Destination:
Luddy/Taylor Connecticut Valley Tobacco Museum.The tools and tales of the area’s cigar tobacco industry.
By Cynthia Cormier
pg 42 Soapbox
Hartford’s future prospects depend on its past as the star of the industrial age.
By Bill Hosley
pg 44 Afterword
More on Connecticut’s imperiled state museums, visiting vintage gardens, and Elizabeth Park’s centennial.
SPECIAL SECTION Bushnell Park Celebrates 150 years

 