BACK ISSUES – SUMMER 2013

Summer 2013 VOLUME 11/ NUMBER 3

IN THIS ISSUE: The Bright Lights of Luna Park > Where Three Presidents Celebrated July 4th > Watching the World Series Before Television > From Hartford to Hankow > A Global Market in Seal Skins

On the cover: Luna Park, postcard, c. 1907. Hartford History Center, Hartford Public Library

13 From the State Historian: A Salute to Connecticut’s Other Kate By Walter W. Woodward

The Scandalous Luna Park

The short life of Hartford’s amusement park. By Gene Leach

The Educator Who Went Camping

Frederick Gunn practically invented the outdoor classroom. By Paula Gibson Krimsky



The True Story of Captain Sluman and Sarah Gray

When your husband dies at sea and a Confederate raider is closing in, what to do? By Alicia Wayland



27 Mystic Seaport’s Charles W. Morgan Sails Again

The last extant wooden whaling ship prepares to sail again. By Matthew Stackpole



Round the Horn in Search of Seals and Fortune

Fortune hunting on the high seas. By Dave Corrigan



A Presidential July 4th Celebration

When Woodstock was the center of our natal day celebrations. By Laurie Masciandaro



A Missionary to China

What does an unmarried minister’s daughter do for her 30th birthday? By Elizabeth J. Normen



Site Lines: Connecticut State Parks at 100 By Cynthia Cormier



46 New London’s Monte Cristo Cottage By Emily Bloom-Shufrin, Sophie Gandler, and Matt Levy



48 The Baseball Playograph By Gregg Mangan



