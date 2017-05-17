BACK ISSUES – WINTER 2013/2014

Winter 2013-14 VOLUME 12/ NUMBER 4
IN THIS ISSUE: To Work We Go > Under the Gatling Gun > Winning The Game for the Company > The Novelty of Women in the Workplace
ON THE COVER:
Colt’s Patent Fire Arms Co., c. 1856. Museum of Connecticut History.
Table of Contents
13 From the State Historian: A Historian Comes Home [Read it Here]By Walter W. Woodward
14 The Way Connecticut Worked [Read it Here]
Jobs that are extinct and some that aren’t. By David Corrigan and Mark H. Jones
20 The Mere Presence of a Gatling [Read it Here]
Rolling out the big guns to suppress worker unrest. By David Corrigan
26 The Labor Movement in Connecticut [Read it Here]
Workers fight for fair employment as industry evolves. By Cecelia Bucki
33 Workers: Play Ball! [Read it Here]
Using a carrot instead of a stick to keep workers in line. By Laura Smith
38 The Steno Pool and the Factory Floor [Read it Here]
The white gloves come off as women find work at Travelers and Colt’s. By Tracey Wilson
44 Site Lines: A Museum Celebrates Craftsmanship By Karin Peterson
46 100 Years of Workers’ Compensation By Nancy Bonuomo
47 Our First Official Labor Day By Clarissa Ceglio
48 Cherry Trees for Wooster Square By Frank Mitchell
