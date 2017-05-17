BACK ISSUES – WINTER 2013/2014

Connecticut Explored
Winter 2013-14 VOLUME 12/ NUMBER 4

IN THIS ISSUE:  To Work We Go   >   Under the Gatling Gun   >   Winning The Game for the Company   >   The Novelty of Women in the Workplace

ON THE COVER:
Colt’s Patent Fire Arms Co., c. 1856. Museum of Connecticut History.

 Table of Contents

9  Hog River Journal

10  Letters, etc.

13  From the State Historian: A Historian Comes Home [Read it Here]By Walter W. Woodward

14  The Way Connecticut Worked [Read it Here]
Jobs that are extinct and some that aren’t. By David Corrigan and Mark H. Jones

20  The Mere Presence of a Gatling [Read it Here]
Rolling out the big guns to suppress worker unrest. By David Corrigan

26  The Labor Movement in Connecticut [Read it Here]
Workers fight for fair employment as industry evolves. By Cecelia Bucki

33  Workers: Play Ball! [Read it Here]
Using a carrot instead of a stick to keep workers in line. By Laura Smith

38  The Steno Pool and the Factory Floor [Read it Here]
The white gloves come off as women find work at Travelers and Colt’s. By Tracey Wilson

44  Site Lines: A Museum Celebrates Craftsmanship By Karin Peterson

46  100 Years of Workers’ Compensation By Nancy Bonuomo

47  Our First Official Labor Day By Clarissa Ceglio

48  Cherry Trees for Wooster Square By Frank Mitchell

