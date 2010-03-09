New Chair of Editorial Board

Dr. Matthew Warshauer, associate professor of history at Central Connecticut State University has been appointed the new chair of CT Explored‘s editorial board. The Editorial Board is an advisory group that reviews articles, makes recommendations for stories, and helps keep the magazine connected to the museum and academic community. Warshauer was the editor of our sister publication, the academic journal Connecticut History, published by The Association for the Study of Connecticut History. Matt has been an enthusiastic member of CT Explored‘s editorial board for years. He succeeds Cynthia Cormier of Hill-Stead Museum who chaired the editorial board from the publication’s inception. Cindy remains a member of the editorial team, the group that plans the magazine’s content.

Also, William Hosley, independent historian, and Jose Cruz, associate professor of political science and U.S. Latino studies at SUNY Albany, have recently rotated off the editorial board, and Katherine Kane, director of the Harriet Beecher Stowe Center, has joined. We welcome Katherine and thank Cindy, Bill, and Jose for their service to and support of the magazine!