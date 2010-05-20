BACK ISSUES – SPRING 2010

|
Spring 2010
|Helping Starving Artists in the Great Depression
|Becoming Connecticut’s First Female Lawyer
|Twain Goes Out With Halley’s Comet
On the cover: The Gworek family of Wethersfield faced hard times during World War II.
Photo courtesy of Thomas J. Gworek
|ContentsFeatures
|Pg 12
A Helping Hand for Starving Artists.
By Mark H. Jones & Diane Pflugrad Foley
|Pg 18
Aid and Comfort, Connecticut Style.
By Carl J. Schneider & Dorothy Schneider
|Pg 22
Peter Paul’s Path to Sweet Success.
By Gregg Pugliese
|pg 28
Connecticut in the Golden Age of Smuggling.
By Thomas M. Truxes
|pg 34
Breaking the Legal Barrier.
By Elizabeth Warren
|Departments
|pg 8
|
Hog River Journal
|pg 10
|
Letters, etc.
|
|
pg 40
|Destination: “Rumors of My Death…” By Marshall S. Berdan
|pg 42
|re: Collections: Hard Times Tokens. By David Corrigan
|pg 44
|Shoebox Archives: Pulling Together, At Home. By Thomas J. Gworek with Jordyn A. Sims
|pg 45
|Shoebox: Archives: Pulling Together, At War. By Kjell Tollefsen with Jordyn A. Sims
|pg 46
|Soapbox: The Naugatuck Valley Project. By Jeremy Brecher
|pg 47
|Spotlight: Events & News from Partner Organizations
|pg 50
|Afterword