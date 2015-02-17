Spring 2015

VOLUME 13/NUMBER 2

Connecticut Explored CONNECTICUT HISTORY, ONE GOOD STORY AFTER ANOTHER

IN THIS ISSUE: Connecticut as Muse > Fame in a Pint-Sized Package > From Westport to the Great White Way > Calder Goes Big > It’s Elementary, My Dear Gillette

ON THE COVER: Top left: Paul Newman. photo: Larry Merz; Top right: Charles Stratton, a.k.a. General Tom Thumb. Library of Congress; Bottom left: William Gillette, poster for Sherlock Holmes. Library of Congress; Bottom right: Katharine Hepburn. The Bushnell

Table of Contents

13 From the State Historian: Benjamin Collins, Rock Star. By Walter W. Woodward

14 Connecticut’s Sherlock Holmes. By Robert Cumming with Elizabeth Normen

William Gillette came to define the role.[Click here to read]



18 Katharine Hepburn, Local Girl. By Tedd Levy

18 Katharine Hepburn, Local Girl. By Tedd Levy

Hollywood called, but Connecticut was home.



22 Tom Thumb and the Age of Celebrity. By Eric Lehman

A star is born in Bridgeport [Click here to read]



28 Connecticut as Magnet for Modern Artists. By Kristen Nietering and Charlotte Hitchcock

Where artists and writers found refuge and inspiration [Click here to read]



34 American Theater in a Humble Connecticut Barn. By Martha S. LoMonaco

From Westport to Broadway [Click here to read]



40 Connecticut’s Mount Rushmore Connection. By Mary M. Donohue

Gutzon Borglum retreats to Stamford [Click here to read]



46 Calder in the Open Air. By Susan Braeuer Dam

48 Site Lines: Marietta Canty. By Jeffrey J. Manville

50 re: Collections: A Bracelet from a Queen. By Mary M. Donohue

64 Connecticut Humanities: A Day in the Life of Connecticut By Douglas G. Fisher