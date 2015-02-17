Spring 2015
VOLUME 13/NUMBER 2
SUBSCRIBE NOW
ORDER ONLINE
Connecticut Explored CONNECTICUT HISTORY, ONE GOOD STORY AFTER ANOTHER
IN THIS ISSUE: Connecticut as Muse > Fame in a Pint-Sized Package > From Westport to the Great White Way > Calder Goes Big > It’s Elementary, My Dear Gillette
ON THE COVER: Top left: Paul Newman. photo: Larry Merz; Top right: Charles Stratton, a.k.a. General Tom Thumb. Library of Congress; Bottom left: William Gillette, poster for Sherlock Holmes. Library of Congress; Bottom right: Katharine Hepburn. The Bushnell
Table of Contents
9 Hog River Journal
10 Letters, etc.
13 From the State Historian: Benjamin Collins, Rock Star. By Walter W. Woodward [Click here to read]
14 Connecticut’s Sherlock Holmes. By Robert Cumming with Elizabeth Normen
William Gillette came to define the role.[Click here to read]
18 Katharine Hepburn, Local Girl. By Tedd Levy
Hollywood called, but Connecticut was home.[Click here to read]
22 Tom Thumb and the Age of Celebrity. By Eric Lehman
A star is born in Bridgeport [Click here to read]
28 Connecticut as Magnet for Modern Artists. By Kristen Nietering and Charlotte Hitchcock
Where artists and writers found refuge and inspiration [Click here to read]
34 American Theater in a Humble Connecticut Barn. By Martha S. LoMonaco
From Westport to Broadway [Click here to read]
40 Connecticut’s Mount Rushmore Connection. By Mary M. Donohue
Gutzon Borglum retreats to Stamford [Click here to read]
46 Calder in the Open Air. By Susan Braeuer Dam
48 Site Lines: Marietta Canty. By Jeffrey J. Manville [Click here to read]
50 re: Collections: A Bracelet from a Queen. By Mary M. Donohue
51 Spotlight: Events & News from Partner Organizations
57 Afterword
64 Connecticut Humanities: A Day in the Life of Connecticut By Douglas G. Fisher