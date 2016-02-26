Spring 2016 Programs

Conversations at Noon

May 24, 2016, noon – 1 p.m

Connecticut’s Old State House, Hartford

Sponsored by Connecticut Humanities

Gaining Religious Equality for Jews: The 1843 Petition

Find out what it took for Connecticut’s Jewish congregations to own property and build synagogues. See Spring 2016, page 44. CT Explored assistant publisher Mary Donohue speaks, followed by a panel discussion with Donohue, the University of Hartford’s Dr. Bilal Dabir Sekou and Dr. Walter Woodward, Connecticut’s State Historian, on how Connecticut residents, both past and present, have used petitions to effect change.

Free. Bring a brown-bag lunch to eat during the program. $5 parking (with validation) at the State House Square and Constitution Plaza South garages. For more information visit ctosh.org





Conversations at Noon

June 7, 2016, noon – 1 p.m.

Connecticut’s Old State House, 800 Main Street, Hartford

Sponsored by Connecticut Humanities

Industry, Activism, & Community in 19th Century Connecticut

Hear Dr. Jason Mancini, Director of the Mashantucket Pequot Museum and Research Center explore the world of early political activist and community leader Isaac Glasko [see page 26.]and join a discussion on social activism.

Conversations at Noon is free. Bring a brown-bag lunch to eat during the program. Convenient $5 parking (with validation) is available at the State House Square or Constitution Plaza South garages. For more information visit ctosh.org. Watch our Facebook page and website for future programs.