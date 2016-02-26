Connecticut Explored
Spring 2016: Politics

Spring 2016
VOLUME 14/NUMBER 2

IN THIS ISSUE: Marching, Picketing, Leafletting, and Speaking Out for the Vote > When Connecticut Turned Blue  >  Senator “No” >  A Connectican in JFK’s Cabinet  >  Petitioning for Religious Equality

ON THE COVER: Suffrage Parade, Hartford, May 2, 1914. State Archives, Connecticut State Library.
See story, page 24

Table of Contents

9 Hog River Journal

10 Letters, etc.

13 From the State Historian: Darkness and Duty.
By Walter W. Woodward

14 The Anti-Income-Tax Rally of 1991
Governor Weicker is burned in effigy.
By David Corrigan

20 No Taxation Without Representation”
African Americans petition for voting rights.
By Katherine J. Harris

24 The Long and Bumpy Road to Women’s Suffrage
Parades, petitions, perseverance.
By Jessica D. Jenkins

30 Senator Brandegee Stonewalls Women’s Suffrage
The senator who loved the word “no.”
By Christopher A. Griffin and Henry S. Cohn

36 Abraham Ribicoff Turns Connecticut Blue
The governor/secretary/senator, in his own words.
By Abraham Ribicoff, adapted by Ethan Manis

42 A Life of Conviction: Al Marder
By Mary M. Donohue

44 Site Lines: Gaining Religious Freedom
By Mary M. Donohue

46 Spotlight

54 Afterword 

60 Connecticut HumanitiesAt the Intersection of Civic Duty and Fun!
By Douglas G. Fisher

