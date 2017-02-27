Spring 2017: Connecticut Commemorates World War I

The spring 2017 issue is on its way to members and on newsstands. The issue continues our coverage of the 100th anniversary of World War I. The issue was produced in collaboration with our organizational partner Connecticut State Library. The issue features a special section including a poster for their upcoming Fall 2017 exhibition “Looking Back, Looking Forward: Connecticut’s Role in the Great War.”

Purchase your issue HERE or SUBSCRIBE to receive Spring 2017.

In this issue we wanted to explore the experiences of our men and women on the war front. The ability to tell that story was aided by the state library’s multi-year effort to digitize World War I material such as photos, diaries, and letters, still in private hands. [See “Remembering World War I,” page 14, and “The 102nd Regiment on the Western Front,” page 42.]

We also wanted to explore this early era of aviation. Two stories in this issue, “Aviation Pioneer Benjamin Foulois,” page 48, and “Connecticut Pioneers Built the U.S. Navy’s First Airship,” page 28, show how Connecticut played a role in helping the military figure out how to harness aviation’s potential in the war theater.

And Dave Corrigan, a frequent and popular contributor to the magazine, offers a long-forgotten chapter in state history about the Connecticut National Guard’s “practice run” on a very different front—the Mexican border in 1916.

LISTEN to our Grating the Nutmeg podcast by Dave Corrigan on the Connecticut National Guard’s service on the Mexican border in 1916. Their training there prepared them for service soon after in France.