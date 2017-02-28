Spring 2017: 100th Anniversary of World War I, Part II

Spring 2017

VOLUME 15/NUMBER 2

Connecticut Explored

CONNECTICUT HISTORY, ONE GOOD STORY AFTER ANOTHER

IN THIS ISSUE: 100th Anniversary of World War I, Part II > A Soldier’s Best Friend > The War’s Aviation Pioneers > Nurse/Hero > SPECIAL SECTION: Connecticut in World War I

ON THE COVER: (detail) Donna J. Neary, “On the Border,” 1985. Commissioned by the National Guard

Table of Contents

9 Hog River Journal

10 Letters, etc.

13 From the State Historian: The German Invasion of Connecticut.

By Walter W. Woodward

14 Remembering World War I

By Christine Pittsley

Out of closets and drawers come fresh memories.

20 The Connecticut National Guard on the Mexican Border

By David Corrigan

To France by way of the Mexican border.

26 Letting Slip the Dogs of War.

By Sarajane Cedrone

28 Connecticut Pioneers Built the U.S. Navy’s First Airship.

By Roy H. Mize Jr.

31 SPECIAL SECTION: Connecticut State Library—Connecticut in World War I

35 The Bonus Marchers

By Robert Herron

Coming home to Rocky Hill.

40 Ruth Hovey, Hartford Hero.

By David Drury

42 The 102nd Regiment on the Western Front

By Laura A. Macaluso

Our doughboys fight the good fight.

48 Aviation Pioneer Benjamin Foulois.

By Thomas Burger

50 Site Lines: Connecticut’s World War I Memorials.

By Mary M. Donohue

52 Spotlight

59 Afterword