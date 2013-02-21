Spring Issue On Historic Preservation

Look at this stunning booth by Liverant and Son at the CT Spring Antique Show! Please stop by and support our wonderful advertisers!

@CTvisit @CT Bloggers @Visit Connecticut #antiquesinconnecticut ...

Wondering what to do on a soggy weekend? Come see us at the Connecticut Spring Antiques Show at the Hartford Armory this Saturday and Sunday (25-26th). We will reward you with a Snickers bar.

Photo