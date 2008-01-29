Connecticut Explored
Nutmeg Adds Spice. But is it Nice?

By on Connecticut History, State Historian, Uncategorized

By  Walter  W.  Woodward, Winter 2007 Volume 6 Number 1 ©Connecticut Explored

State  historian  Walt  Woodward  tells  us  the  story  behind  the  state’s  association  with  nutmeg  and  sheds some  light  on  an  unusual  object  in  the  collection  of  the  Museum  of  Connecticut  History:  a  wooden  nutmeg  carved  from  a  piece  of  the  famous  Charter  Oak.

NutmegOf all the nicknames people have used to describe the essential  character  of  our  state,  none  has  a  more colorful—or  controversial—history  than  the  “Nutmeg  State.” That  slogan  was  born i n  the  early  days  of  the American  republic,  and  it  captured  in  two  words  much  of  what  was  both  best  and  worst  about  the  newly emerging  Connecticut  Yankee.

Nutmeg Adds SpiceDuring  the  years  surrounding  1800,  Connecticut  sea captains  actively  traded  Wethersfield  onions—used  largely  to  feed  Caribbean  slaves—for  much‐sought‐after  nutmeg,  a  spice  grown  only  on  the  West  Indian  island  of  Granada  and  in  the  Mollucas  islands  of  Indonesia.  Also  during  this  time,  young  Connecticut  men  ventured  in  ever‐increasing  numbers  to  the  American  South  and  Midwest  to  peddle  the  clocks,  buttons,  needles,  and  other  sundries  being  produced  by  a  host  of  small,  new  Connecticut  manufactories.

These  Yankee  peddlers  loved  having  the  hard‐shelled  nutmegs—durable,  light,  and  profitable—among  their  goods. They  were  highly  desired  and  always  easy  to  sell.  So  easy  that,  so  the  story  goes,  some  of  the  craftier—and  less  ethical—of  these  Connecticut  lads  took  to  mixing  wooden  nutmegs  in  with  the  real  ones,  simultaneously  increasing  both  their profits  and  their  “nutmeg”  supply.  They,  of  course,  counted  on  the  fact  that  the  purchaser  wouldn’t  discover  the  difference  until  the  trader  himself  was  back  in  the  Land  of  Steady  Habits  (or  was  that  the  Provision  State?).  As  a  result  of  these  and  similar  trickster‐like  practices,  Connecticut  Yankees’  reputation  for  clever‐but‐not‐fully‐principled  trading  spread  widely  and quickly,  and  the  homeland  of  these  likeable  but  shrewd  hucksters  became  known  as  “The  Nutmeg  State.”

Just  as  their  forefathers  had  done  when  they  adopted  as  their  own  the  song  “Yankee  Doodle”—a  tune  originally  intended  to  ridicule  Yankees  for  being  crude  rustics—Connecticans  took  to  “Nutmeg State”  the  way  “snake oil”  took  to  “salesman.”  At  an  early  and  quite  formal  dinner  gathering  of  the  Connecticut  Historical  Society,  one  of  the  dignitaries—following  a  numerous  and  extended  series  of  toasts  preceding his  own—offered  this  salute  to  the  assembled  guests,  “To  the  Nutmeg  State,”  he  said,  lifting  his  glass  yet  again. “Where  shall  we  find  a  grater?”

Throughout  the 19th  century,  despite  the  sobriquet’s  pejorative  connotations,  most  Connecticans  remained  pleased  with  their  reputation  for  cleverness,  and  it  was  (and  still  in  some  circles  is)  common  for  men  to  wear  a  wooden  nutmeg  in  their  jacket  lapels,  identifying  them  as  Connecticans.  Such  approbation  was  not  universal,  though,  by  any  means.  On  several  occasions,  and  especially  in  1903,  when  it  endorsed   Emily  G.  Holcombe’s  efforts  to  officially  name  Connecticut  “The  Constitution  State,”  The Hartford  Courant  urged  citizens  to  reject  the  old  nickname.  “Do  not  yourself,  and  do  not  let  others  in  your  presence,” it  exhorted, “ allude  to  Connecticut  as  the  ‘Nutmeg  State.’”  Continuing  to  use  the  phrase,  they  opined,  was   “an  insult  which  we  give  ourselves.”  One  hundred  years  later,  Connecticans  still,  though  with  perhaps  a  bit  less  frequency,  think  of  themselves  as  Nutmeggers,  preferring,  perhaps,  a  little  spice  to  a  lot  of  propriety.

