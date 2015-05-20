Summer 2015

VOLUME 13/NUMBER 3

Connecticut Explored CONNECTICUT HISTORY, ONE GOOD STORY AFTER ANOTHER

IN THIS ISSUE: Historic Preservation—Not Just Buildings > What We Took Home From the World’s Fair > Miss McCook’s Big Save > The Bridge of Billy Joel’s Dreams > Trains and Planes, too

ON THE COVER: Middletown’s railroad and Arrigoni bridges reflected in the Connecticut River. (detail)

photo: Robert Benson, 1993

Table of Contents

9 Hog River Journal

10 Letters, etc.

13 From the State Historian: The Chips are Down for the Pequot Museum. By Walter W. Woodward



14 Carry Me Across the Water. By Mary M. Donohue and Bruce Clouette

Historic bridges of beauty and ingenuity.



20 Destination: Railroad Museum of New England. By Brent S. Bette

Saving a luxurious Pullman and a humble station.

26 Connecticut at the New York World's Fair. By Jason Scappaticci

29 Site Lines: Preserving Connecticut's Aeronautical Heritage. By Jerry Roberts

32 Saving Hartford’s Amos Bull House. By Karin Peterson

A preservation story with the plot twists of a potboiler.



38 The Forlorn Soldier. By Anthony Roy and Matthew Warshauer

40 The Genius of Connecticut: Give Her Wings! By Matthew Warshauer

42 Restoring Hartford's Lost WWI Memorial. By Lynn Ferrari and Greg Secord

44 On View: Connecticut in 50 Objects. By Jody Blankenship and Ben Gammell

46 Spotlight: Events & News from Partner Organizations

53 Afterword

60 Connecticut Humanities: History is Essential … Here’s Why! By Douglas G. Fisher