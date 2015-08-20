Connecticut Explored
Summer 2016
VOLUME 14/NUMBER 3

IN THIS ISSUE: Small Towns, BIG Stories  >  Where Dartmouth Began  >  Inspiration for a Pulitzer Prize-Winning Poet  >  The Origins of Our Airport  >  The Museum of the Mohegans

ON THE COVER: (top left) James Merrill House, page 44; (top right) “Captain Hook” PEZ dispenser, private collection, page 42; (bottom left) portrait of Urania Hoadley Whiting, Winchester Historical Society, page 14; (bottom right) Bradley Airport, 1952, New England Air Museum, page 31

Table of Contents

9 Hog River Journal: Even With History, Go Local
By Elizabeth J. Normen

10 Letters, etc.

13 From the State Historian: A Little Town Begets a Big College.
By Walter W. Woodward

14 Ten Treasures from Small Museums
Go local to find authentic Connecticut.
By William Hosley

20 Connecticut’s Brand of Colonial Town
169 independent towns? Not in the beginning.
By Elizabeth J. Normen

26 Glasgo: Isaac Glasko Forges a Life
A village named for a blacksmith.
By Jason R. Mancini

32 Windsor Locks: Bradley International Airport
A small town welcomes the world.
By Jerry Roberts

38 Uncasville: The Tantaquidgeon Museum
By Anita Fowler

40 Woodbury: Zimri Moody, Cabinetmaker
By Elizabeth Pratt Fox and Lynn Friedman

42 Orange: PEZ
By Jennifer G. LaRue

44 Site Lines: Stonington: Poet James Merrill’s House
By Charles T. Clark

46 Spotlight

54 Afterword 

60 Connecticut HumanitiesWhy Humanities Count in My Life
By Maura Fehon

