Summer 2016

VOLUME 14/NUMBER 3

Connecticut Explored

CONNECTICUT HISTORY, ONE GOOD STORY AFTER ANOTHER

IN THIS ISSUE: Small Towns, BIG Stories > Where Dartmouth Began > Inspiration for a Pulitzer Prize-Winning Poet > The Origins of Our Airport > The Museum of the Mohegans

ON THE COVER: (top left) James Merrill House, page 44; (top right) “Captain Hook” PEZ dispenser, private collection, page 42; (bottom left) portrait of Urania Hoadley Whiting, Winchester Historical Society, page 14; (bottom right) Bradley Airport, 1952, New England Air Museum, page 31

Table of Contents

9 Hog River Journal: Even With History, Go Local

By Elizabeth J. Normen

10 Letters, etc.

13 From the State Historian: A Little Town Begets a Big College.

By Walter W. Woodward

14 Ten Treasures from Small Museums

Go local to find authentic Connecticut.

By William Hosley

20 Connecticut’s Brand of Colonial Town

169 independent towns? Not in the beginning.

By Elizabeth J. Normen

26 Glasgo: Isaac Glasko Forges a Life

A village named for a blacksmith.

By Jason R. Mancini

32 Windsor Locks: Bradley International Airport

A small town welcomes the world.

By Jerry Roberts

38 Uncasville: The Tantaquidgeon Museum

By Anita Fowler

40 Woodbury: Zimri Moody, Cabinetmaker

By Elizabeth Pratt Fox and Lynn Friedman

42 Orange: PEZ

By Jennifer G. LaRue

44 Site Lines: Stonington: Poet James Merrill’s House

By Charles T. Clark

46 Spotlight

54 Afterword

60 Connecticut Humanities: Why Humanities Count in My Life

By Maura Fehon