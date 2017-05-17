Summer 2017: We Are What We Eat

Summer 2017
VOLUME 15/NUMBER 3
IN THIS ISSUE: We Are What We Eat > Oystering Then Now > New Haven Pizza > Plugging Into an Appliance Revolution > Our Hip Hops History
ON THE COVER: Alexander Rummler, “Shucking Oysters” (detail), c. 1930s. See page 56.
Table of Contents
9 Hog River Journal
10 Letters, etc.
13 From the State Historian: The History of the Connecticut Election Cake.
By Walter W. Woodward
14 The Gaiety of the Connecticut Cocktail Shaker.
By Elizabeth Pratt Fox
Barware with style.
20 Native American Oystering.
By David Naumec
22 Connecticut Oystering.
By Rachel Thomas-Shapiro
26 Connecticut’s Small-Appliance Revolution.
By David Corrigan
Plugging into the latest in food preparation.
32 Connecticut’s Hopyards.
By Dawn C. Adiletta35
The Bonus Marchers
34 Hartford’s Union Brew.
By Steve Thornton
When Hartford’s brewery workers walked out.
38 New Haven’s Pizza Ingenuity.
By Colin M. Caplan
40 Remembering Bristow.
By Booker T. DeVaughn
41 UConn Dairy Bar.
By Sarajane Cedrone
42 Three Thriving Historic General Stores.
By Johnna Kaplan
44 A Fresh Take in an Old Kitchen.
By Maura Hallisey
45 363 Years of Farming at the Dennison Homestead.
By Jess Brown
46 Site Lines: Historic Cider Mills to Visit.
By Christopher Pagliuco
48 Spotlight: Exhibitions not to be missed
55 Afterword
56 On the Cover