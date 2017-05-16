Summer 2017: Your Food Issue!

The summer 2017 issue is in the mail to subscribers and will be on newsstands by June 1. This issue is all about classic Connecticut foods we love to eat and spirits many of us love to drink! PLUS stories about the accoutrement we’ve used to create them.

Since cocktails have made a comeback, Betsy Fox’s fab photo essay of vintage Connecticut-made cocktail shakers shows us what you need to make cocktails with style.

Rachel Thomas-Shapiro of Mystic Seaport and historian Dave Naumec give us the fascinating story of oystering by early Native Americans right up to today.

You’ll find a complete meal of stories–from the history of New Haven pizza to the history of the UConn Dairy Bar for dessert! Wash it all down with stories about Connecticut hops growing and the Hartford brewery workers’ strike of 1902.

Frequent contributor Dave Corrigan and New Britain Industrial Museum’s Karen Hudkins tell the story of Connecticut-made small appliance manufacturing.

PLUS: historic cider mills to visit, a visit to Harriet Beecher Stowe’s kitchen, and three thriving historic general stores.

If you eat and drink–well that’s everyone–you’ll love this issue!