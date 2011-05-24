SUMMER ISSUE CELEBRATES STOWE BICENTENNIAL

200 years ago this June, Harriet Beecher Stowe was born in Litchfield, Connecticut. She would grow up to become the most famous American woman in the world. Her novel Uncle Tom’s Cabin (1852), state historian Walt Woodward says, “is one of the few books that actually changed history.” Our summer issue celebrates Stowe and her history-changing novel, and more.

In this issue, you’ll read:

* “The Most Famous American.” The story of how Stowe was thronged by adoring crowds wherever she went on her European tour in 1853.

* “Women Who Changed the World.” Which other Connecticut women have fought to make Connecticut a better place?

* “Laboring in the Shade” and “I was a Pennsy Girl,” two stories about working Connecticut’s famous shade-grown tobacco

* “Where Mr. Twain and Mrs. Stowe Built Their Dream Houses,” a glimpse at the allure of Hartford’s Nook Farm neighborhood

* Connecticut’s black churches: “Fortresss of Faith, Agents of Change”

* Where you can find some of Connecticut’s best Civil War treasures

* “Making Connecticut,” and some of the game-changing moments in the Connecticut Historical Society’s new exhibition on 500 years of Connecticut history

PLUS, exhibitions, events, and museums you’ll want to visit this summer!

