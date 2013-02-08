Volunteers Needed for History Day in Connecticut

Student registrations are UP for this year’s History Day in Connecticut contests. Students across the state prepare projects on topics in History and volunteers like you help judge the best ones. Winners of district contests move on to the state contest; winners at the state level go on to compete at the national contest! If you’re interested in being a judge, dates and locations are:

Fairfield University, March 2

Torrington High School, March 9

Wilbur Cross High School, New Haven, March 16

Mansfield Middle School, March 23

Classical Magnet School, Hartford, March 23

Visit http://ct.nhd.org/ and click on the Judges tab for more information and sign-up procedures.

Connecticut Explored provides a free one-year subscription to state winners and their teachers.