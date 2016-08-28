Walking Tour of Wethersfield Prison Site: September 21, 2016

Wednesday, September 21 (raindate September 28), 6 pm.

Join local historian and Wethersfield State Prison expert Frank Winiarski for this informative walk around Cove Park and learn the history of the institution that existed in Wethersfield from 1827 to 1963. Meet at the Solomon Welles House, 200 Hartford Avenue, Wethersfield. $5, free for members and CT Explored subscribers.

Reservations appreciated. Please call 860-529-7656 to reserve.

For more information, call the Wethersfield Historical Society at 860-529-7656.