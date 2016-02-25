Watch Conversations at Noon Programs

Connecticut Explored collaborates with Connecticut’s Old State House on programs relating to most issues. Here are links to those programs.

A discussion about social activism and exploration of the world of early political activist and community leader Isaac Glasko with Jason Mancini. Taped June 7, 2016 at the Old State House.

Read the story: Glasgo: Isaac Glasko Forges a Life, Summer 2016

How did Connecticut’s Jewish community gain the right to own synagogues and have full religious equality? Listen to Asst. Publisher Mary Donohue vividly describe the 1843 petition that made it happen! Read Mary’s story in the Spring 2016 issue. The panel discussion includes University of Hartford’s Dr. Bilal Dabir Sekou and Connecticut’s State Historian Dr. Walter Woodward. Recorded on May 24, 2016 at Connecticut’s Old State House.

Elizabeth Rose of the Fairfield Museum & History Center–and CT Explored editorial team member–talks about Pepperidge Farm (find the story in the Winter 2015-2016 issue). A panel discussion includes the founder of NoRA Cupcakes and the executive chef of Billings Farm.

Trinity College professor emeritus Gene Leach–and CT Explored editorial team member–talks about the history of philanthropy in Connecticut (find his story in the Fall 2015 issue here). A panel discussion follows.