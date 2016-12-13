Connecticut Explored
WHERE I LIVE: CONNECTICUT

By on Uncategorized

Where I Live: Connecticut, the new social studies resource for third grade about Connecticut, is now in the pilot phase. If you are a teacher interested in piloting the resource or a curriculum specialists interested in reviewing it as you develop or revise curriculum for the 2017-2018 school year, please contact enormen@ctexplored.org.

Where I Live: Connecticut is designed to support the new social studies frameworks for Grade 3, “Our State and our City/Town: Yesterday and Today.” It is also designed to support the new inquiry arc methodology. Throughout, teachers will find content that builds on the Grade 2 frameworks, “Making a Difference.”

Please let us know if you are a curriculum specialist or teacher and wish to have access to the pilot for curriculum development or to test in the classroom this spring.

PILOT/Spring 2017

  • The 80-page, 9-chapter text, rich with maps, images, and info graphics, will be available in an online electronic version
  • A companion web site with additional extension essays will be under development during spring 2017
  • Teachers piloting in the classroom will be required to provide feedback from both their perspective and from students’ perspective. The feedback mechanism will be a short online survey. This feedback is very important in that it will allow us to revise the text prior to printing.

Teacher participation and feedback will be very important in assuring that the completed resource meets your goals and the state’s goals for social studies.

HISTORICAL SOCIETIES: Include your town. Fill out and submit  Template for “My Town”

Table of Contents

Introduction
Chapter 1: Geography
      Land

          Water, Water Everywhere
         Connecticut’s Climate

Chapter 2: Connecticut’s First Peoples        

 

Chapter 3: Quinnetukut Becomes Connecticut
     The Settlement of Connecticut
     Life in a Colonial Town
     Founding Documents
     How We Govern

Chapter 4: Cities and Towns
     Connecticut’s Cities
     My Town

Chapter 5: Important Connecticans

Chapter 6: Wars & Disasters
     Connecticut at War
     Calamity in Connecticut

Chapter 7: Our Economy
     Jobs Then and Now
     Connecticut Invents!
     Moving Across Connecticut

Chapter 8: Let’s Go!
     Let’s Explore: State Parks
     Let’s Play: Sports
    Let’s Create: Arts & Culture
     Let’s Learn: Museums
     Let’s Learn: Education

Chapter 9
  Timeline: Major Events in Connecticut History
  Fun Facts
  Glossary

Please contact Ashley Callan at ashley_callan@whps.org or Elizabeth Normen at enormen@ctexplored.org to be considered for the pilot phase.

 

