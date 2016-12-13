Where I Live: Connecticut, the new social studies resource for third grade about Connecticut, is now in the pilot phase. If you are a teacher interested in piloting the resource or a curriculum specialists interested in reviewing it as you develop or revise curriculum for the 2017-2018 school year, please contact enormen@ctexplored.org.

Where I Live: Connecticut is designed to support the new social studies frameworks for Grade 3, “Our State and our City/Town: Yesterday and Today.” It is also designed to support the new inquiry arc methodology. Throughout, teachers will find content that builds on the Grade 2 frameworks, “Making a Difference.”

Please let us know if you are a curriculum specialist or teacher and wish to have access to the pilot for curriculum development or to test in the classroom this spring.

PILOT/Spring 2017

The 80-page, 9-chapter text, rich with maps, images, and info graphics, will be available in an online electronic version

A companion web site with additional extension essays will be under development during spring 2017

Teachers piloting in the classroom will be required to provide feedback from both their perspective and from students’ perspective. The feedback mechanism will be a short online survey. This feedback is very important in that it will allow us to revise the text prior to printing.

Teacher participation and feedback will be very important in assuring that the completed resource meets your goals and the state’s goals for social studies.

HISTORICAL SOCIETIES: Include your town. Fill out and submit Template for “My Town”

Table of Contents

Introduction

Chapter 1: Geography

Land

Water, Water Everywhere

Connecticut’s Climate

Chapter 2: Connecticut’s First Peoples

Chapter 3: Quinnetukut Becomes Connecticut

The Settlement of Connecticut

Life in a Colonial Town

Founding Documents

How We Govern

Chapter 4: Cities and Towns

Connecticut’s Cities

My Town

Chapter 5: Important Connecticans

Chapter 6: Wars & Disasters

Connecticut at War

Calamity in Connecticut

Chapter 7: Our Economy

Jobs Then and Now

Connecticut Invents!

Moving Across Connecticut

Chapter 8: Let’s Go!

Let’s Explore: State Parks

Let’s Play: Sports

Let’s Create: Arts & Culture

Let’s Learn: Museums

Let’s Learn: Education

Chapter 9

Timeline: Major Events in Connecticut History

Fun Facts

Glossary

Please contact Ashley Callan at ashley_callan@whps.org or Elizabeth Normen at enormen@ctexplored.org to be considered for the pilot phase.