Winter 2014/2015
VOLUME 13/NUMBER 1
Connecticut Explored CONNECTICUT HISTORY, ONE GOOD STORY AFTER ANOTHER
IN THIS ISSUE: Connecticut in the Great War > “The Kaiser is Canned!” > A Voice Against the Vietnam War > Saving Italy’s Art from the Nazis > Civil War Bonds and Paper Coins
ON THE COVER: Poster, “Remember! The Flag of Liberty,” 1918. Litchfield Historical Society
Table of Contents
9 Hog River Journal: Kicking off the WWI Centennial Commemoration by Elizabeth Normen [Click here to read]
10 Letters, etc.
13 From the State Historian: A Pint-Sized View of War. By Walter W. Woodward [Click here to read]
14 Join the Brave Throng [Click here to view]
Posters exhorted Litchfield residents to join the fight. By Jessica Jenkins
20 Greenwich Women Face the Great War [Click here to read]
Our contributions from the home front. By Kathleen Eagen Johnson
26 New Haven’s Monuments Man [Click here to view]
Artist Deane Keller saves Italy’s treasures. By Laura A. Macaluso
32 How Connecticut Paid its Civil War Bills [Click here to view]
Governor Buckingham secures a loan. By James E. Brown
38 Yale’s Chaplain Takes on the Vietnam War [Click here to view]
From pulpit to protest, Bill Coffin followed his conscience. By Warren Goldstein
44 Remembering the Pequot War in Fairfield By Elizabeth Rose
46 Site Lines: Housing Factory Workers During Wartimes By Mary M. Donohue [Click here to read]
48 Connecticut Humanities: Of Anniversaries … And Beginnings By Douglas G. Fisher
50 Spotlight: Events & News from Partner Organizations
56 Afterword