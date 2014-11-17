Connecticut Explored
Winter 2014/2015 VOLUME 13/NUMBER 1

Winter 2014/2015
VOLUME 13/NUMBER 1

Connecticut Explored CONNECTICUT HISTORY, ONE GOOD STORY AFTER ANOTHER

IN THIS ISSUE:  Connecticut in the Great War  >  “The Kaiser is Canned!”   >   A Voice Against the Vietnam War   >   Saving Italy’s Art from the Nazis   >   Civil War Bonds and Paper Coins

ON THE COVER: Poster, “Remember! The Flag of Liberty,” 1918. Litchfield Historical Society

Table of Contents

9   Hog River Journal: Kicking off the WWI Centennial Commemoration by Elizabeth Normen

10  Letters, etc. 

13 From the State Historian: A Pint-Sized View of War. By Walter W. Woodward

14  Join the Brave Throng [Click here to view]
Posters exhorted Litchfield residents to join the fight. By Jessica Jenkins

20 Greenwich Women Face the Great War [Click here to read]
Our contributions from the home front. By Kathleen Eagen Johnson

26 New Haven’s Monuments Man [Click here to view]
Artist Deane Keller saves Italy’s treasures. By Laura A. Macaluso

32 How Connecticut Paid its Civil War Bills [Click here to view]
Governor Buckingham secures a loan. By James E. Brown

38 Yale’s Chaplain Takes on the Vietnam War [Click here to view]
From pulpit to protest, Bill Coffin followed his conscience. By Warren Goldstein

44  Remembering the Pequot War in Fairfield By Elizabeth Rose

46 Site Lines: Housing Factory Workers During Wartimes By Mary M. Donohue

48 Connecticut Humanities: Of Anniversaries … And Beginnings By Douglas G. Fisher

50 Spotlight: Events & News from Partner Organizations 

56 Afterword

