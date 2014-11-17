Winter 2014/2015

VOLUME 13/NUMBER 1

Connecticut Explored CONNECTICUT HISTORY, ONE GOOD STORY AFTER ANOTHER

IN THIS ISSUE: Connecticut in the Great War > “The Kaiser is Canned!” > A Voice Against the Vietnam War > Saving Italy’s Art from the Nazis > Civil War Bonds and Paper Coins

ON THE COVER: Poster, “Remember! The Flag of Liberty,” 1918. Litchfield Historical Society

Table of Contents

9 Hog River Journal: Kicking off the WWI Centennial Commemoration by Elizabeth Normen [Click here to read]

10 Letters, etc.

13 From the State Historian: A Pint-Sized View of War. By Walter W. Woodward [Click here to read]

14 Join the Brave Throng [Click here to view]

Posters exhorted Litchfield residents to join the fight. By Jessica Jenkins

20 Greenwich Women Face the Great War [Click here to read]

Our contributions from the home front. By Kathleen Eagen Johnson

26 New Haven’s Monuments Man [Click here to view]

Artist Deane Keller saves Italy’s treasures. By Laura A. Macaluso

32 How Connecticut Paid its Civil War Bills [Click here to view]

Governor Buckingham secures a loan. By James E. Brown

38 Yale’s Chaplain Takes on the Vietnam War [Click here to view]

From pulpit to protest, Bill Coffin followed his conscience. By Warren Goldstein

44 Remembering the Pequot War in Fairfield By Elizabeth Rose

46 Site Lines: Housing Factory Workers During Wartimes By Mary M. Donohue [Click here to read]

48 Connecticut Humanities: Of Anniversaries … And Beginnings By Douglas G. Fisher

50 Spotlight: Events & News from Partner Organizations

56 Afterword