Winter 2015/2016: The Connecticut Brand

Winter 2015/2016
VOLUME 14/NUMBER 1
Connecticut Explored
CONNECTICUT HISTORY, ONE GOOD STORY AFTER ANOTHER
IN THIS ISSUE: That’s a Connecticut Brand? > Before There Was Martha Stewart…. > Building Subs in the Cold War > Taking a Shine to International Silver
ON THE COVER: “Celestial Centerpiece,” International Silver, 1964. Dallas Museum of Art. See page 32.
Table of Contents
9 Hog River Journal
10 Letters, etc.
13 From the State Historian: The State Seal—The Most Enduring Brand of All
By Walter W. Woodward
14 Iconic Connecticut Brands
That was made in Connecticut?
By Elizabeth Normen and David Corrigan
20 Healthful Bread Builds a Business
Pepperidge Farm goes to the moon.
By Cathryn J. Prince
26 Full Speed Into the Nuclear Age
Electric Boat in the Cold War.
By Barbara Nagy
32 International Silver Company Shines Once More
Catching up to Tiffany.
By Patricia F. Singer
38 A Connecticut Tea Party
Bigelow Tea brews for 70 years.
By Alan Bisbort
44 Timex: Takes a Licking and Keeps on Ticking
By Emily Gifford
46 The Simple Genius of the Audubon Bird Call
By Rich Malley
48 Site Lines: Making Places
Visiting the New Britain Industrial Museum and CT Trust for Historic Preservation’s
Making Places project.
By Sarajane Cedrone
50 Spotlight
58 Afterword
64 Connecticut Humanities: Engage!
By Douglas G. Fisher