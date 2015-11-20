Winter 2015/2016: The Connecticut Brand

Winter 2015/2016

VOLUME 14/NUMBER 1

Connecticut Explored

IN THIS ISSUE: That’s a Connecticut Brand? > Before There Was Martha Stewart…. > Building Subs in the Cold War > Taking a Shine to International Silver

ON THE COVER: “Celestial Centerpiece,” International Silver, 1964. Dallas Museum of Art. See page 32.

Table of Contents

9 Hog River Journal

13 From the State Historian: The State Seal—The Most Enduring Brand of All

By Walter W. Woodward

14 Iconic Connecticut Brands

That was made in Connecticut?

By Elizabeth Normen and David Corrigan

20 Healthful Bread Builds a Business

Pepperidge Farm goes to the moon.

By Cathryn J. Prince

26 Full Speed Into the Nuclear Age

Electric Boat in the Cold War.

By Barbara Nagy

32 International Silver Company Shines Once More

Catching up to Tiffany.

By Patricia F. Singer

38 A Connecticut Tea Party

Bigelow Tea brews for 70 years.

By Alan Bisbort

44 Timex: Takes a Licking and Keeps on Ticking

By Emily Gifford

46 The Simple Genius of the Audubon Bird Call

By Rich Malley

48 Site Lines: Making Places

Visiting the New Britain Industrial Museum and CT Trust for Historic Preservation’s

Making Places project.

By Sarajane Cedrone

64 Connecticut Humanities: Engage!

By Douglas G. Fisher