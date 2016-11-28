Winter 2016/2017: Connecticans in the American West

Winter 2016/2017

VOLUME 15/NUMBER 1

Connecticut Explored

CONNECTICUT HISTORY, ONE GOOD STORY AFTER ANOTHER

IN THIS ISSUE: Connecticans in the American West > Discovering Dinosauria > The Guns that Won the West > Joining the Gold Rush > Teaching on the Frontier >

ON THE COVER: Robert Fullonton, “Rocky Seacoast,” 1920s. Florence Griswold Museum. See story page 59.

Table of Contents

9 Hog River Journal by Leah Glaser

10 Letters, etc.

13 From the State Historian: When the West was North. By Walter W. Woodward

14 Art of the American West. By Mary M. Donohue

A visit to the New Britain Museum of American Art.

20 Sam Colt Mines the Arizona Territory. By Leah S. Glaser

Searching for mineral wealth without leaving Connecticut.

26 How Connecticut-made Guns Won the West. By Pamela Haag

Marketing the Winchester rifle on the frontier.

32 Catharine Beecher Educates the West. By Allison Speicher

The civilizing influence of an Eastern schoolteacher.

38 Yale’s Dinosaur Dynasty. By Richard Kissel

O.C. Marsh on the trail of dinosauria.

44 Site Lines: Connecticut’s Park and Forest Pioneers. By Leah S. Glaser

51 Spotlight

58 Afterword

64 Connecticut Humanities: The Vitamins of a Healthy Connecticut. By Jeffrey Partridge