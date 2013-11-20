Winter Issue: CT at WORK!

The Winter 13/14 issue is in the mail to subscribers and available on newsstands. The issue explores “Connecticut at Work” and is a companion edition to Connecticut Humanities’s year-long tour of the Smithsonian traveling exhibition, The Way We Worked, and accompanying programming.

The issue’s stories explore the deployment of the Connecticut-made Gatling Gun to keep the peace during a trolleymen strike in Waterbury in 1903. Find out why, thankfully, these early “machine” guns were never fired. A more “fun” way of suppressing worker discontent is explored in “Workers: Play Ball!” about the heyday of corporate sports leagues and company-sponsored outings. Read about the experiences of women working at Colt’s Firearms and Travelers Insurance between WWI and WWII, and about the origins of Labor Day. Cecelia Bucki gives us a whirlwind round-up of Connecticut’s labor history. As always, great historic images illustrate how work has changed.

For more information on Connecticut Humanities’ CT at Work, visit cthumanities.org/ctatwork.