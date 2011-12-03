BACK ISSUES – Fall 2011

Features

14 What a Disaster!

Connecticut Connecticut catastrophes through the ages. By Emma Demar with Elizabeth J. Normen

20 Everyday Heroes

On duty or off, ordinary people, extraordinary courages. By Karen L. Fredrick and Anne H. Young

26 September 11, 2001 Connecticut Responds and Reflects

How we responded to the terrorist attackes of 9/11. By Anne Guernsey

32 America’s Tall Ship

The rebirth of the German Horst Wessel. By Tido H. Holtkamp

Contents

pg 9 Hog River Journal

pg 10 Letters, etc

g 13 From the State Historian: Where Were You?…By Walter W. Woodward READ HERE

pg 14 What a Disaster! By Emma Demar with Elizabeth J. Normen

pg 20 Everyday Heroes. By Karen L. Frederick and Anne H. Young

pg 26 September 11, 2001: Connecticut Responds and Reflects. By Anne Guernsey

pg 32 America’s Tall Ship.By Tido H. Holtkamp

pg 38 “I Wanted to Fly.” By Eileen Hurst

pg 42 Site Lines: Putting Waterbury City Hall Back into Commission. By Robert W. Grzywacz

pg 44 History Day in Connecticut

pg 48 Destination: The Living 9/11 Memorial. By Nicole Chalfant

pg 50 re: Collections:Hartford History Center

From the Desk of Stuart Parnes

pg 48 Spotlight: Events & News from Partner Organizations